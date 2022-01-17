Kavanaugh Folds & Foreign Terror Strikes Dallas | The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE 01.17.21

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country with analysis of the Supreme Court's decision last week to overturn Biden's OSHA Workplace Mandate but keep in place the mandate for healthcare workers, hinging on Brett Kavanaugh's Swing Vote in the wrong Direction.

He's joined by Kelley Shackelford of First Liberty Legal Group to unpack the latest as to where we stand with vaccines and much more.

Also in this episode, Jack Posobiec from Human Events joins to discuss the terror attack in Dallas over the weekend and why it represents an abject failure on the part of the FBI.