My $10 Million Dollar Company | What Do I Do For A Living?

Having some popular videos in regards to finances, watches, and credit cards that are ultra-exclusive, I get asked what do I do for a living or can I make a video on how I became successful.

This video goes over one of my companies that I started from a $10,000 dollar investment in 2013 and brought it all the way to hitting $10 million in sales in 2019.

With Covid19, the airline travel business took a big plunge.

This video is a great lesson for entrepreneurs on how to grow your business, to diversify their income, never give up, and goes a bit about how I became a success with my several journeys in the business and financial world.