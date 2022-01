Painting Diecast cars - Matchbox Chevy Custom Van

Today I wanted to mess around a bit so I took a Matchbox Off-road Van and decided I wanted a more retro paint job.

I did my best but didn't quite pull off the effect I was going for.

It still looks decent.

Well you be the judge.

Also, I need help with that weird mustang wagon in the video.

If you have any ideas for it, please leave a comment!