Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “You freeloader”. Tesla CEO Elon Musk: “Hi, Karen!”

Time magazine named Elon Musk 'Person of Year'.

Sen Elizabeth Warren: "Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else." Musk: "You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason.

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen."