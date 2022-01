Winter soldiers. UK troops train in Estonia in the winter, cause of a possible conflict with Russia.

British soldiers based in Estonia to contain Russia continue to master military science in harsh climatic conditions.

It's more like a Boy Scout survival course: navigating the terrain, swimming in ice-cold water, cooking chicken killed by one's own hands.

Representatives of Her Majesty's Armed Forces, stationed at a military base in the Estonian city of Tapa, where they came after taking over from their Danish colleagues, have completed their winter training course.