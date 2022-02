Unbroken S1-E1 Part 1

Max Lowen interviews Satanic Ritual Abuse survivor Rachel Vaughan about her experiences at the hands of her father, a known child murderer and pedophile from Adeleide, Australia.

These brave survivors reveal much about the elite and the horrific abuses perpetrated on children globally, and shine a light on the resilience of the human spirit, how we heal and the upcoming golden age for humanity.