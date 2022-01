Ronaldo Real Madrid farewell 2022 | HD

Ronaldo Real Madrid farewell after the UCL match between Real Madrid vs Liverpool 3-1.

Ronaldo wins the UCL for the record 5 times and Real Madrid with the record 13.

Ronaldo was the top scorer for Real Madrid in their history and also the top scorer of the champions league.

Bale scored the bicycle kick and also bagged two goals in the final match.