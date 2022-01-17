In Today`s World Not Knowing Is A Choice! Too Bad We Have To Suffer The Consequences Of Ignorance!!!
In Today`s World Not Knowing Is A Choice! Too Bad We Have To Suffer The Consequences Of Ignorance!!!

With all the &quot;Hair On Fire&quot; Rhetoric about Omicron.

I thought I`d see how fast I could come up with some solid info.... 4 words and 10 seconds later.... C`mon How hard was that?