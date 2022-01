Live From America 1.17.22 @5pm DEMS EMBARRASS THEMSELVES ON MLK DAY!!

Watch Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters embarrass themselves on MLK Day - A huge shift of people in this country who now identify as Republican - Breaking news from WI on election fraud investigation - 19 states have passed 34 election security laws already - Radical TX Terrorist flew here and US knew he was a threat - Obama official sentenced to 7.5 years in prison - The left is turning on Biden