Episode 36 feat. Five Times August! @FiveTimesAugust The Drunk & Under Quarantine Show: Season 2!

We're are absolutely thrilled and floored to have Singer/Songwriter Brad Skistimas of Five Times August on The Show!

Brad Is an Amazing Talent who has kept the art of Protest Music Alive through 2021, And Gathering Mentions By TimcastIRL, and Glenn Beck, while also doing interviews and podcasts.

But he's most likely never been on one as Drunk & Underwhelming as The Drunk & Under Quarantine Show!