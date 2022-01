The In Between Movie

The In Between Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Love never dies.

After surviving a tragic car accident that took the life of her boyfriend, a teenage girl believes he is attempting to reconnect with her from the afterworld.

Directed by Arie Posin starring Joey King, Kyle Allen, Kim Dickens, Celeste O'Connor, John Ortiz release date February 11, 2022 (on Paramount Plus)