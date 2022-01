Gravitas: How Vaccine Makers could profit from boosters and variants

BIG PHARMA BLACKMAIL: The WHO is talking about ending the pandemic in 2022 but that is not going to happen.

Big Pharma, they won't let it happen.

The Wuhan virus is their golden goose.

Every wave of the pandemic is a wave of profits for them.

Vaccine makers are rolling in money.

Two companies, specifically Pfizer Moderna, their profits have shot up again.