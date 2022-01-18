Superyacht Concept Flies Using Blimp Catamaran

ROME — Italian firm Lazzarini Design has unveiled a flying superyacht concept called Air Yacht that is propelled by two blimp-like airships.

Constructed with dry carbon fiber, the vessel’s overall length is 150 meters, with the two blimps connected by four carbon bridges.

The main deck would measure 80 meters in length.

Lazzarini says the blimps use compressed helium for propulsion.

Its eight counter-rotating engines are powered by ultra-light batteries and solar panels.

Lazzarini says the vessel could fly up to 48 hours at maximum speeds of 60 knots.

When cruising on the water, the Air Yacht will “sail quietly” at 5 knots.

Air Yacht’s lavish concept has all the features of a luxury yacht.

Its central hull or main deck acts as a communal space.

It has a carpeted lounge, a spacious living room, and dining facilities, with accommodations for 22 guests.

On top there is a helipad and a rooftop swimming pool.

But Air Yacht “is not intended for touristic purposes,” the studio says.

“It is conceived for a private owner with a vision of mega yacht/aviation evolution.”