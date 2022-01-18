Todos Las Dias Double Wide Belicoso Cigar Review

This 4.75x60 stick features a dark chocolate mottled wrapper with a rock hard pack, minimal veins, tight invisible seams, a slightly oily satin texture and extremely pungent aroma much like fire cured tobacco.

First light reveals a perfect draw with medium bodied peppery fire cured tobacco like flavors and a relatively short clean finish.

The first third has a deep peppery earth core with a dried cherry and slightly sweet apricot on the draw followed by a dark roast coffee joining the finish.

1/2 way in at 25 minutes the 2nd third ramps up strength, now even with the body at medium and it really sneaks up.

Flavors are largely the same dropping the sweetness of the fruit.

Ending at 45 minutes flavors are the same but strength is up to full, it's no joke.