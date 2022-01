A Lawyer's Thoughts On Justin Trudeau’s Comments & Compulsory Vaccinations in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shamefully expressed bigotry by calling people who are unvaccinated racists and misogynists, and people who don’t believe in science.

At a time when vaccines are failing around the world, his Health Minister Mr. Duclos has recently said that it’s time for “compulsory vaccination”.

The lawyer in this video takes a look at these, frankly, insane pronouncements.