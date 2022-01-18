Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX Infotainment System

The scale of the digital development work involved in designing and engineering the VISION EQXX is truly ground-breaking.

Highly advanced digital tools such as augmented and virtual reality dispensed with the need for time-consuming physical mock-ups.

It also facilitated simultaneous development work by remote teams working in different parts of the world – from Stuttgart (Germany) to Bangalore (India) and from Brixworth (UK) to Sunnyvale (California).

This massive uplift in digital power slashed the time spent in the wind tunnel from more than 100 hours to just 46.

It also meant more than 300,000 kilometres of test driving were covered virtually.