The new Subaru Solterra - It's safe!

Subaru revealed its first-ever all-electric SUV, the 2023 Subaru Solterra, at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The highly anticipated Solterra is packed with new electrification and in-vehicle technology while staying true to its Subaru heritage with industry-leading safety and go-anywhere capability.

The name Solterra was created using the Latin words for “Sun” and “Earth” to represent Subaru’s commitment to deliver traditional SUV capabilities in an environmentally responsible package.

Solterra comes standard with a new Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system that now channels smooth linear output from Subaru StarDrive® Technology, providing outstanding traction and capability in all kinds of weather and terrain.

Subaru StarDrive delivers substantial on-demand torque at all speeds with power and driver-selectable regenerative modes.