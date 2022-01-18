Australia Has Fallen — And the World Along with It | 1/17/22

The Novak Djokovic saga took a turn for the worse as the tennis star was banned from Australia for three years.

Why did the Australian government decide Djokovic needed to receive such a stiff punishment?

Apparently, it’s because it was concerned he would drive anti-vaccine sentiment and dissent.

The Australian government deported and banned a man for the crime of having a different opinion.

We are beginning to see what the bottom of the slippery slope looks like.

In response to the decision, refunds have started outpacing ticket sales for the Australian Open.

A recent Rasmussen poll shows that 45% of Democrats favor governments requiring citizens to temporarily live in designated facilities or locations if they refuse to get the jab.

We are only a short way from the gulags.

Stepping in for Elijah Schaffer, we’ve got political commentator Aldo Buttazzonia.