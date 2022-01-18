Tsunami waves from Tonga arrive in California

A tsunami warning was put into effect for the US West Coast, Alaska, and Hawaii on Saturday, after a volcano erupted in the South Pacific near the island of Tonga.
Videos of the ensuant flooding have been posted on social media.
Occurred on January 15, 2022 / Santa Cruz, California, USA