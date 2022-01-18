Astronomers Discover 234 Signals That Could Be Alien Intelligence

There May Be 234 Different Alien Species Trying To Make Contact, Astronomers Say.

Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) recently detected mysterious ‘strobe-like’ eruptions coming from 234 stars that could be a signal from an intelligent alien race.

Since then, astronomers have been analyzing light signals from the sample of 2.5 million stars, from which these 234 stars were found.

The signals “have exactly the shape of an ETI [Extraterrestrial Intelligence] signal,” according to the astronomers.

Every one of the 234 stars was relatively comparable to our sun as well, raising the possibility that this could be aliens.