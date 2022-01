Covid-19 pandemic pushed 16 crore people into poverty in two years, says Oxfam |Oneindia News

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the gap between the rich and poor according to a recent report by Oxfam International.

The report which was released on the first day of the World Economic Forum’s online Davos Agenda Summit was titled ‘Inequality kills’.

