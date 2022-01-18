NCIS Hawaii S01E12 Spies, Part 1

NCIS: Hawaii 1x12 "Spies, Part 1" Season 1 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - When NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan, they learn the last person he met with was his colleague, Maggie Shaw (Julie White), Jane’s mentor and friend, who’s been kidnapped.

Also, David Sola, a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives in Hawai’i, following a lead in his case that connects Joseph’s death to a Chinese black op secret agent, on part one of a two-part episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, January 24th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Beulah Koale guest stars as David Sola, a New Zealand Intelligence Service case officer.

The episode is directed by LeVar Burton.

Starring: Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon