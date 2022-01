Painting Diecast Cars - Mike Tyson's Mystery Mobile - Custom Van

Today I built a 1:64 Scale Mystery Mobile from the mature cartoon Mike Tysons Mysteries.

This Diecast Chev Van came from Mr. Tilson from the comments.

He was nice enough to donate some cars for content.

Thank you very much for all of your contributions!

The Van turned out pretty good I think, have a look!