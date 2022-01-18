US, Russia harden stance over Ukraine crisis

The last few days have witnessed high-stakes diplomatic meeting to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine but it has put Russia US and its European allies in uncharted postcode-war territory.
The last few days have witnessed high-stakes diplomatic meeting to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine but it has put Russia US and its European allies in uncharted postcode-war territory.
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden acknowledged Wednesday that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insisted..