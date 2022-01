Biden Thinks You’re an Idiot | Ep. 94

Taking a page from the Barney Stinson playbook, Biden and his gang of goons are insulting us all to… win us over?

*visible confusion* The Senate filibuster, Georgia’s election laws, record-high inflation, "domestic terrorist" parents—there’s a lot to unpack here.

And, in case you missed it, you should boycott McDonalds (and Liz doesn’t even like boycotts) because what happened to this family is insane.

This is The Liz Wheeler Show.