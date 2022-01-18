COB LED Headlamp Sensor Headlight

The side wave sensor has two micro-sensing devices, which can respond to your movements and quickly turn on/off the headlights.

The headlight has an adjustable headband, which can be adjusted according to your head shape, making you feel comfortable when wearing it.

The wide-beam LED provides a 230-degree field of view, with no dead ends on the front.

The side beam can provide long-distance illumination, and the farthest illumination distance can reach 100m.

5 kinds of light modes, wide beam adopts COB: intense light and low light.

Sidelights adopt XPE: strong light and low light.

Long press for two seconds to flash.

The super bright headlights can adjust the brightness according to your lighting needs.

The LED headlight has a built-in 1200mAh battery, which works for 8 hours when fully charged.

The rechargeable USB headlight allows you to turn on the light while charging—no need to wait for a full charge or replace the battery.

IPX4 waterproof headlight can adapt to bad weather such as rainy days.

It is very suitable for outdoor activities such as night fishing, cycling, running, and camping.