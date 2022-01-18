US Citizens EXPOSE Their Corrupt Government

Happy MLK Day!

Biden has decided to use this day to make another historic gaffe.

A new Rasmussen poll shows that a majority of democrats supports fines and even jail time for those who refuse to get v*ccinated.

Doctors are now being faced with psych evaluations for using alternative treatment methods in their offices.

And joining the show to help expose our corrupt government, we have a nurse who is going to give her account of how last week's SCOTUS ruling has affected the healthcare industry, and a Texas father whose middle schooler is being targeted for not wearing his mask correctly.