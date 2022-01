PlayStation Backward Compatibility & Game Pass Coming Soon?

It would appear that SONY is going to allow users on PS4 and PS5 to buy PS3 titles on these platforms, At this moment titles like Bejeweled, Prince Of Persia The Two Thrones and Sands of Time and Dead or Alive 5 appeared on the store listings but NOT buy-able.

It would also appear SONY is looking into a GAME PASS model which would offer 3 tiers and many backward titles from PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP.