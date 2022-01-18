Time Is Flying

Sunrise and Sunset!

Isn’t time flying!

As the sun rises we are thankful for a new day, for the beauty of God in each day.

As the sunsets we are so thankful for Him being with us, for His amazing miraculous flow in our lives.

I can’t believe how quick the days go by.

It is so important to use our time wisely!

Do you struggle with this?

Sometimes I get so distracted.

I really need God’s wisdom to be navigated in and through my days.

God never leaves us, and that is such a sweet thing about Him and He can navigate us into each day, grow us through every day.

We are loved so well by our faithful God.

There is not a time we can look back on our lives and say He did not finish what He started.

God is an amazing finisher.

He never leaves us, never forsakes us and He finishes well.

Sometimes we might feel we are walking through things that are “way above our paygrade” yet, He is still there no matter how we “feel”, He is a God who sees us.

He is with us in love, grace, mercy, peace and power, and we are a blessed people.

I hope each of us talk it up with God today, keep our vital-vertical relationship with Him alive, personal and well, so we can be navigated by Him from every moment to every choice, and use our time today so wisely investing value in others.

God bless ya.

Dig Deeper: https://thebridegroomscafe.com/adding-value/