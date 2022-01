Johnson put on the spot over Covid parties

Boris Johnson faces one of his toughest TV interviews since becoming prime minister – and is forced to deny claims that his previous explanations for attending a Downing Street ‘work event’ during Covid lockdown are ‘ludicrous’ and ‘taking the mickey’ out of the British public … Report by Chinnianl.

