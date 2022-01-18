Akshay Kumar shares new posters of 'Bachchan Pandey'
Akshay Kumar shares new posters of 'Bachchan Pandey'

'Bachchan Pandey' starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon has a new release date as it is set to arrive in cinemas on the occasion of Holi on March 18 this year.

#akshaykumar #bachchanpandey #bachachanpandeyposters