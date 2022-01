Baby Orangutan - so Cute !!!!!!!!!!

The habitats of Asia's only great apes are fast disappearing under the chainsaw to make way for oil palm plantations and other agricultural plantations.

Illegal logging inside protected areas and unsustainable logging in concessions where orangutans live remains a major threat to their survival.

Today, more than 50% of orangutans are found outside protected areas in forests under management by timber, palm oil and mining companies.