Papillon

Evidence of small dogs being owned by royalty has existed throughout history, and the Continental Toy Spaniel’s history is no exception.

Pint-sized Spaniels have been popular among European royalty for well over a thousand years.

These dogs were known as the Continental Toy Spaniel.

We can see these small Spaniel-type dogs depicted throughout history and as early as the 1200s when medieval lords and ladies prided themselves on their small pampered pups.