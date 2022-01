Boris set the rules, and now plays ignorant! *See description*

Listen to this!😳 He set the rules, and now plays ignorant!

Boris Johnson locked down the UK on Christmas 2020 and only allowed a maximum 2 people to meet up.

But after he and his ministers and staff got caught holding Christmas parties and regularly broke the rules for the purpose of personal enjoyment... he now says HE DOESNT KNOW THE RULES!πŸ™ˆ..

You really can't make this shit up!πŸ™„