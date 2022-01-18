Joss Whedon Denies 'Toxic' Behavior Allegations

CBS News reports filmmaker Joss Whedon has broken his silence on allegations that he had created "toxic" environments on the sets of his many films and television shows.

Whedon faces allegations of inappropriate behavior from several actors including Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot.

The embattled director says his detractors have used "every weaponizable word of the modern era to make it seem like I was an abusive monster.".

I think I'm one of the nicer showrunners that's ever been.

Ray Fisher, who worked under Whedon on 2017's "Justice League," accuses the director of "blatant racism.".

Fisher also alleges that Whedon purposefully diminished his role as Cyborg in the film.

Whedon contends none of Fisher's comments were "either true or merited discussing." .

Gal Gadot claims Whedon once "threatened" her career.

In response, Whedon said the incident was merely a misunderstanding.

English is not her first language.

