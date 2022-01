WN...NBA OWNER KICKS UYGHURS TO THE CURB...

NBA Warriors owner & DEM donor Chamath Palihapitiya (20%) is part of a podcast called "All In"... In which he was ask about human rights abuses...Insert Uyghurs here...Charmath responded w "Don't care..." & "doesn't make the line..." To the shock of the host but NOT to those who see the NBA & China's "partnership" as an HYPOCRISY...Abuses occurs while they turn a BLIND eye...#WarriorsOwner #ChamathPalihapitiya #ChiComAbuses