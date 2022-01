Boris Johnson lied to parliament about No10 party - Cummings

The prime minister “categorically” denies lying to parliament about a Downing Street party in May 2020 - which he claimed he thought was a work event.

However, Dominic Cummings says he warned Boris Johnson that the party would break the rules.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn