How to Defend Against a Dog on the Attack

If you want to know how to protect yourself from a dog on attack mode, then this video is for you.
By the end of this video, you'll be able to turn a very aggressive dog to to a humble listener with a few simple tricks
If you want to know how to protect yourself from a dog on attack mode, then this video is for you.
By the end of this video, you'll be able to turn a very aggressive dog to to a humble listener with a few simple tricks
If your looking for videos on how to train dogs on how to protect there owners or attacking strangers, this is the right video to..