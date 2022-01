Resurfaced clip shows Joe Biden compared MLK’s assassination to George Floyd’s death back

Joe Biden is facing lots of criticism after a video resurfaced of him comparing Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination to George Floyd’s death.

Biden made these comments back in June of 2020.

The difference that has to be pointed out is that there were riots after MLK’s assassination, but there was a universal understanding that the rioting was wrong.

After George Floyd’s death, we saw elected officials & others support the rioting.