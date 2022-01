VEGAS MASSACRE GUNMAN KILLED HIMSELF AS POLICE WERE TRYING TO ENTER ROOM, LOMBARDO SAYS

Clark County, Nevada Sheriff Joe Lombardo who runs the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department now says that October 1, 2017, Las Vegas Massacre gunman, Stephen Paddock, committed suicide as police were attempting entry into his 32nd floor Mandalay Bay Hotel suite, according to a November 2021 newspaper article.

Links - Article by Ray Hagar: