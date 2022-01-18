Funny dog in winter

With unusually cold weather across much of the country, daily dog walks may be more uncomfortable than ever, for both human and canine.

Even if you’ve never used a coat for your dog before, as you bundle yourself up to go outside, consider whether your dog needs some protection from the cold, as well.it is important to remember that coats and sweaters on dogs should only be worn if needed when they are outside in very cold weather.

In this video dog is covering with self due to winter in this cover his cute baby seen it look awesome