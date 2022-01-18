Amazon Ditches Plan To Ban Visa Cards in UK

Amazon Ditches Plan To Ban Visa Cards in UK.

In November, the retailer said it would no longer authorize Visa credit cards in the U.K. because of high transactions fees.

At the time, Visa said it was "very disappointed that Amazon was threatening to restrict consumer choice.".

CNN reports that on Jan.

17, Amazon sent an email to customers revealing it had changed its mind.

CNN reports that on Jan.

17, Amazon sent an email to customers revealing it had changed its mind.

The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19, Amazon, via email to customers.

We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk, Amazon, via email to customers.

A Visa spokesperson also issued a statement.

Amazon customers can continue to use Visa cards on Amazon.co.uk after January 19 while we work closely together to reach an agreement, Visa spokesperson, via CNN.

Amazon customers can continue to use Visa cards on Amazon.co.uk after January 19 while we work closely together to reach an agreement, Visa spokesperson, via CNN.

CNN reports that following Brexit, there is no longer an EU-enforced cap on fees imposed by credit card issuers