Chiseled out of Illinois far northern region is Rock Cut State Park

Rock Cut's 3,092 acres include two lakes: Pierce Lake, with 162 acres, and Olson Lake with 50 acres offer a retreat for people wanting to fish, ice fish or ice skate.

Rock Cut is home to abundant wildlife with waterfowl, deer, fox, muskrat, woodchuck and beaver, opossum, raccoon and both gray and fox squirrel.