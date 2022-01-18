DEMS REFUSE TO APPLAUD WHEN GOVERNOR SUPPORTS PARENTS SAY IN 'UPBRINGING, EDUCATION & CARE'

Newly sworn-in Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin went right to work keeping campaign promises and triggering leftists who still don't grasp why he won.

Thirteen executive orders later, it turns out Younkin meant it when he said parents should have a say in their child's education and well-being such as, just off the top of my head, not exposing one's kids to Marxism and anti-science mask mandates.

Parents having a say in anything makes Democrats all boo-boo-faced.

To drive their point home, here they are sitting on their hands while Republicans applaud parents' fundamental right to make decisions with regard to their child’s "upbringing, education, and care."