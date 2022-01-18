DEMS REFUSE TO APPLAUD WHEN GOVERNOR SUPPORTS PARENTS SAY IN 'UPBRINGING, EDUCATION & CARE'
DEMS REFUSE TO APPLAUD WHEN GOVERNOR SUPPORTS PARENTS SAY IN 'UPBRINGING, EDUCATION & CARE'

Newly sworn-in Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin went right to work keeping campaign promises and triggering leftists who still don&apos;t grasp why he won.

Thirteen executive orders later, it turns out Younkin meant it when he said parents should have a say in their child&apos;s education and well-being such as, just off the top of my head, not exposing one&apos;s kids to Marxism and anti-science mask mandates.

Parents having a say in anything makes Democrats all boo-boo-faced.

To drive their point home, here they are sitting on their hands while Republicans applaud parents&apos; fundamental right to make decisions with regard to their child’s &quot;upbringing, education, and care.&quot;