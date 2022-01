Live From America 1.18.22 @5pm DEMS DROPPING LIKE FLIES & MEDIA TURNING ON THEM

Angela Stanton King drops the hammer on dems agenda - 2 more dems announce they are jumping ship - 18 Virginia Schools defy Youngkin's executive orders - Another high profile democrat sentenced to years in prison - Pressure mounts to replace CDC Director - Tale of two congressional figures - Jen Psaki pressed and strikes back