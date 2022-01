Lowering Springs, Shocks and Struts Install | 99-04 New Edge Mustang

This video covers (almost) everything you need to know in order to install your very own lowering springs in a 99-04 New Edge Ford Mustang!

It might seem intimidating to you, but fortunately, you get to learn from this experience and watch someone else do it first.

These are SR Linear springs that give you about a 1.5 inch drop.

I purchased them from American Muscle.

We also installed an ST Sport Shock and Strut Kit for a nice suspension upgrade!