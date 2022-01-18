The Fallout on HBO Max | Official Trailer
Watch the official trailer for the HBO Max drama movie The Fallout, directed by Megan Park.

It stars Maddie Ziegler, Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen, John Ortiz, Niles Fitch and Will Ropp.

The Fallout Release Date: January 27, 2022 on HBO Max