EARLY MORNING BAKE WITH ME | NEW YEARS EVE DESSERT

Who else likes to bake in the morning?

For me, its peaceful, quiet and relaxing.

When I finish baking something I get a sense of satisfaction.

Baking can seem like a headache because there are so many ingredients, so many steps and the thought of making sure measurements are on point or else you screw the whole thing up can be frustrating.

That's why I choose to find baking recipes that are simple and not too many steps.

When I finally just get myself to do it and it's all finished in the end it feels good and I feel accomplished.

Not mention everyone has something yummy and homemade to eat.