Sorry, Smoking Weed Isn't Going to Protect You From COVID-19

Can we be blunt?.

The internet has had some strong reactions to a recent study that suggested two cannabis compounds could have protective qualities against COVID-19.

According to 'Popular Science,' it's a fools' game to consume marijuana, hoping it will protect you from the coronavirus.

Experts say the two compounds CBGA and CBDA reviewed in the study are precursors to the compounds found in cannabis products.

CBDA and CBGA are produced by the hemp plant as precursors to CBD and CBG, which are familiar to many consumers.

, Richard van Breemen, pharmaceutical scientist Oregon State University, via Vice.

We know that CBD, CBG, and THC are not active against the virus.

, Richard van Breemen, pharmaceutical scientist Oregon State University, via Vice.

The study found that compounds CBGA and CBDA could bind to the Alpha and Beta variants of the coronavirus.

According to 'Popular Science,' researchers have yet to determine if the compounds can bind to other variants.

News of the study made rounds on late-night television.

All this time we’ve been listening to the CDC, we should’ve been eating CBD.

, Jimmy Kimmel, host Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Via 'Popular Science'.

Stephen Colbert said this is “great news for all the teenagers whose parents find weed in their room.” .

Those aren’t mine.

I’m just holding... for my friend, Tony Fauci.

, Stephen Colbert, host Late Show With Stephen Colbert, via 'Popular Science'