AIM Sports Alpha 6 4.5-27x50mm Scope

Quick run down of a new scope I just picked up…this one will mostly be used for load development on any new rifle I pick up and maybe some sporadic hunting from time to time.

Overall a nice optic for the price.

Only complaint so far is how stiff the parallax adjustment is…other than that it’s a nice optic for the money.

Y’all have a good one!